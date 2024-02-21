Farmers Protest: Young Farmer Dies Due to Head Injury on Khanauri Border

Bathinda (Punjab): A young farmer on Wednesday died due to a head injury while trying to move forward after farmers' organisations announced to move to New Delhi.

The farmers leaders claim that the bullet fired by the security forces hit the 20-year-old farmer Shubhkaram Singh in the head, due to which he died. The deceased farmer was the owner of only three acres of land and Shubhkaran Singh had gone to Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border to take part in the ongoing farmers protest.

Deceased Shubkaran was the only brother of two sisters. This incident has been confirmed by Gurwinder Singh, Vice President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Malwa Punjab.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from the Khanauri border point. "He (Singh) had an injury to his head," Rekhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Rekhi added that condition of the other two is stable.

Farmer leaders have demanded that the Punjab government should compensate his family members and the compensation should be given to the family members of the deceased and at the same time the debt of the family members of the deceased should also be waived off.

Haryana Police stressed that no farmer died on Wednesday during the farmers protest. Haryana Police in a post on X, stated, "According to the information received so far, no farmer has died today. This is just a rumour. There is information about two policemen and one protestor being injured at Data Singh-Khanori border who is undergoing treatment."

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to protect the agrarians. Farmers leaders held four round of talks with a team of Union Ministers but all the talks have remained inconclusive. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has maintained that the government is ready for talks with the protesting farmers.