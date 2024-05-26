Bengaluru: Man Arrested for Killing Two Sleeping Persons by Throwing Stones on Their Heads

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Bengaluru's Banashankari police have arrested an accused who in an intoxicated condition killed several people sleeping on the roadside. The arrested person committed the crime by throwing stones on the heads of the sleeping persons. Girish, the accused who had allegedly murdered two people in one week, has been arrested, police sources said.

On May 12, a man who was sleeping on the road side in Jayanagar 7th stage was found dead. It was said he died after a stone was thrown on his head. The police investigation revealed that the accused Girish committed the act while he was under the influence of alcohol. A case was registered in this regard at Banashankari police station.

Later, on May 18, in the same pattern, a man who was sleeping in the complex behind City Market was murdered. He also died after a stone was thrown on his head. The police said that this murder was also done by Girish himself. The City Market police had registered a case regarding the killing.

The police of both the stations conducted a keen investigation to nab the accused in both the murders. At present, the Banashankari police station has arrested the accused Girish. Police said that further investigation is going on in this regard.