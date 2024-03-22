Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates: ED Seeks 10-Day Custody, Says Delhi CM Key Conspirator in Liquor Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought 10-day custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he demanded 'kickbacks' in the excise scam case. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has created an uproar in the national political circles as it came amidst the current Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi CM was produced before the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and said that several crores of rupees changed hands during the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The agency told the court that every person associated with AAP in these illegal activities during 2021-22 would be held accountable. The agency also called Kejriwal the "key conspirator". Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal. Here are the live updates of the big developing story.