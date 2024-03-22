Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates: ED Seeks 10-Day Custody, Says Delhi CM Key Conspirator in Liquor Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought 10-day custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he demanded 'kickbacks' in the excise scam case. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has created an uproar in the national political circles as it came amidst the current Lok Sabha elections.
The Delhi CM was produced before the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and said that several crores of rupees changed hands during the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The agency told the court that every person associated with AAP in these illegal activities during 2021-22 would be held accountable. The agency also called Kejriwal the "key conspirator". Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal. Here are the live updates of the big developing story.
- 4.09 pm During Kejriwal's remand hearing, his lawyer Vikram Chaudhari told the court that ED has become judge, jury and executioner.
- 3.15 pm Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED, told the court that the AAP national convenor 'demanded' Rs 100 crore from the 'South Group. The call data of the accused had also corroborated the unlawful activities, ASG said. He further said that every individual involved in these illegal activities of AAP would be held accountable.
- 2.30 pm The Central agency told the court that Arvind Kejriwal was key conspirator in the liquor case. Tight security was placed at the trial court where Kejriwal was produced a while after he withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the agency. After the trial court proceedings, Kejriwal's lawyers are planning to file another petition in the top court.
- 1.59 pm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in the excise scam case on Thursday, was produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the Rouse Avenue court on Friday afternoon. The Delhi CM was arrested by a 12-member team of ED on Thursday night. Prior to his arrest, the Delhi High Court rejected Kejriwal's plea for protection from coercive action in the liquor scam case.
