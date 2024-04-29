EXCLUSIVE | Amit Shah to ETV Bharat: 'BJP Winning Over 400 Seats; Opposition Frustrated, Circulating Fake Videos'

Home Minister Amit Shah speaking to ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna in Guwahati on Monday, Apr 29, 2024

Guwahati (Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the opposition was resorting to "fake videos" as it was rattled by BJP's popularity and had already started staring at defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna in Guwahati, Shah, during his road show, claimed that there was a wave of BJP everywhere. "From Northeast to South, no matter how much confusion the opposition spreads, BJP is going to get more than 400 seats in the ongoing [Lok Sabha] election," he said.

"There will be a crushing defeat for the opposition. They know, and that is why they have resorted to cheap tactics like circulating fake videos," Shah said.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it circulated a deep fake and morphed video of Amit Shah to derail the poll process, and demanded strict action against the party.

Shah was leading a road show here for the BJP's Guwahati Lok Sabha candidate. This is the third road show after Tinsukia and Silchar that the BJP leader is holding in Assam's three-phased polls, with one in each phase.

While pointing to the massive crowd during the roadshow, the senior BJP leader attributed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

"Our government has done a lot for the development of the northeast. As a result of that, today these people are on the streets of Assam," he said.

Asked about low turnout in some states in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, Shah claimed that only BJP voters were coming out to vote as opposition supporters were already disappointed and preferred staying home.

He, however, appealed to everyone to come out and vote in the remaining five phases. On BJP's prospects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Home Minister said that he is hopeful that the saffron party will perform well in both seats.

Shah arrived here in the evening and began, amid tight security, his 2.5 kms long road show at the Cycle Factory in Fatasil Ambari area which concluded at Lalganesh.

ETV Bharat had an exclusive chat with Shah as he was atop a saffron-colored bedecked open vehicle and was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the party's contesting candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

He was seen showering petals on the huge crowd, estimated to be over 1.5 lakh, that had gathered along the way since afternoon. He was seen waving to the crowd and also greeted people with folded hands. "Amidst the sea of people at the roadshow in Guwahati, Assam', Shah said on 'X'.

A platform was created along the route with Bihu, Bodo and other tribal dancers and drummers performing during the road show. Supporters carried the BJP flag and huge cut-outs of the party symbol 'lotus' and shouted slogans like 'Modi-Shah Zindabad', 'BJP Zindabad', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, 'Jai Shri Ram', among others while the party's election song 'Akou ebar Modi Sarkar' (Once again a Modi government) played along with many dancing to the tune on the streets.

The over one-hour long road show brought traffic to a halt, with traffic diverted along various routes of the city. Medhi, who replaced sitting BJP MP Queen Ojah, is locked in a direct contest with Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami in the prestigious Guwahati Parliamentary constituency where polls will be held in the third and final phase on May 7.