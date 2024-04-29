Amit Shah Video Morphing: Delhi Police Notices to Telangana Congress; CM Revanth Slams BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Delhi Police issued notices to several Telangana Congress leaders and social media team members in the Amit Shah video morphing case. The Delhi Police team came to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad and gave notices to Congress spokesperson Aslam Tasmeen, party social media in-charge, and party members Manne Satish, Naveen, and Shivakumar.

Reacting to the Delhi Police notices, Telangana Chief Minister and PCC President A Revanth Reddy said that they were given notices for questioning the BJP. CM Revanth Reddy criticized that Amit Shah is sending notices to those who are fighting against BJP. He also criticised the prime minister, saying that till now Modi used the CBI and the ED against the opposition and now they are using Delhi Police also to win this election.

CM Revanth Reddy asserted that there is no one to fear such notices here, exuding confidence that the BJP will be defeated in both Telangana and Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that CM Revanth Reddy has been summoned by the Delhi Police but no one has confirmed the same from the Congress party side.

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against some Congress leaders in Hyderabad over fake videos being circulated relating to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi Police registered the case based on the complaint of the Union Home Ministry and started an investigation. The purported videos were relating to Amit Shah's speech at the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held in Telangana on April 23.

The purported videos showed Amit Shah allegedly saying, "If the BJP comes to power again, we will cancel the unconstitutional Muslim reservations and give back the rights of SC, ST, and OBC to them." The BJP is alleging that some people have distorted Shah's speech and edited it to spread false news that Amit Shah had said reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs will be canceled.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson and legal advisor Ramachandra Reddy said that only their party media team received notices from the Delhi Police and nobody else. He told news agency ANI, "We have received a notice from Delhi Police seeking information and evidence from the social media head Satish Manne. Just now we have received the document. We have to go through the contents of the document of the FIR, then only we can respond. It is only against the social media team and not anybody else. I have received three notices on behalf of Satish Manne, Asma Taslima and Shivshankar... As of now, we have not received a copy of the complaint. Let us go through the contents of the complaint then we can respond."