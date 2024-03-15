Lok Sabha Polls: Shah Sells 'Bharat' Narrative in BJP's Gandhinagar Campaign

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been renominated from Gandhinagar for Lok Sabha elections, asked BJP cadres to promote Bharat instead of their party during the poll campaigns.

Shah urged party workers to strengthen their communication with the voters and see to it that all press the lotus button on the EVMs. He told BJP workers to tell voters that the election is not about any party but for Bharat and to assert that the election is to make India great.

Shah started his poll campaign today after offering prayers at Bhidbhanjan Hanumanji Temple on Gurukul Road in Ahmedabad's Memnagar. He had reached Ahmedabad last evening.

Shah recalled that 29 years ago he had contested his first Assembly election from here. At that time, he had started his poll campaign by seeking blessings at the same Hanuman temple.

He said that BJP is the only party where a party worker like him, who distributed leaflets and put curtains for party meetings, has been made a home minister and party president.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enlightened the lives of 60 crore people and ensured their safety from terrorism and infiltrators. He achieved all tasks that seemed impossible including abrogation of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The people of the country accepted PM Modi's leadership, who is a popular leader of not only India but the entire world. Whether PM Modi is going to the South or Delhi, the slogan of 'abki baar, 400 paar' (more than 400 seats this time) resonates everywhere.

He further said that under PM Modi's leadership, India will be number one by August 15, 2047. "Lok Sabha elections are not just about selecting MPs, but about bringing every voter to the ballot box. Speak to the voters in such a way that nobody is left out," he said.

Shah will also hold an election meeting at the central office. All the officials and MLAs of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat will be present at the meeting.