Shah on CAA: HM Tears Into Opposition For 'Jhooth Ki Rajneeti'; Mentors Mamata on Bengali Hindus

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reaffirmed the Centre's decision on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implementation, ruling out the possibility of rollback.

During an interview with ANI, Shah further said that the Indian government's sovereign right is to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, and it will never compromise on the same.

Apart from this, the Home Minister hit out at the Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she does not understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators. "I want to appeal to Mamata Banerjee. There are several forums for politics. Please don't oppose Bengali Hindus who came from Bangladesh. You yourself are a Bengali. I am giving her an open challenge, and she must tell us which clause in this act is snatching away the citizenship of anyone. She is just creating fear and creating a division between Hindus and Muslims to consolidate the vote bank," Shah added.

The Bengal CM had said that she would not allow the CAA, which she dubbed a gimmick," to come into force in her state and asked people not to apply for citizenship, saying that by doing so they would fall into the category of "illegal migrants" and would be stripped of their rights.

Praising PM Modi's leadership, Shah has said that the BJP leader has an "A-grade record" of governance in the past 10 years and has devised a plan for the next quarter century to propel India to the path of becoming a developed country by 2047.

"PM Narendra Modi has an A-grade past record of 10 years and has already devised a strategic plan for the next quarter century to propel India towards becoming a developed nation by August 15, 2047. He has made this resolution with the help of 130 crore people in the country to make this country great in the next 25 years. I am proud that the people in my country, at the request of my leader, pledging their commitment and readiness towards this endeavour," the Union Minister added.

However, the CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians—who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (With ANI Inputs)