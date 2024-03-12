Congress Opposed CAA to Pursue Its Vote-bank Politics: Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that seeing the enthusiasm of the people of Telangana, he can assume that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. He was the chief guest at the BJP Booth Level Presidents' Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra meeting held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, she called upon the party leaders and workers to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time by giving him 400 MP seats as a gift.

"The entire Congress rule was full of scandals. The people of Telangana should give 12 MP seats to the BJP. The Modi government is putting Rs 6,000 per year in the farmers' accounts. In the next five years, we will provide drinking water to every house across the country. We have already provided drinking water connections to 14 crore houses. During the 10 years of the UPA rule, Telangana received only Rs 1.17 lakh crore. During Modi's rule, the state has already received Rs 5 lakh crore, Amit Shah reminded.

After the meeting, Amit Shah performed a special pooja at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Charminar. Before the meeting, Amit Shah attended the BJP social media volunteers meeting in Secunderabad. Shah alleged that the Congress party opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) due to appeasement and vote-bank politics.

"We said we will bring CAA. The Congress party opposed the CAA. Since Independence, it was a promise of the Congress and makers of our Constitution that citizenship would be granted to those persecuted on religious grounds in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who come (to India). But, due to appeasement and vote-bank politics, the Congress party opposed the CAA," Shah said, justifying its implementation.

He said to save their faith and honour those people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who came to India but were not granted citizenship. "They felt insulted in their own country when they were not granted citizenship," he said, adding that PM Modi honoured Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh refugees by granting them citizenship through the CAA. He alleged that the Congress party dragged on the Ram Mandir issue for 70 years and boycotted the consecration due to vote-bank politics.

