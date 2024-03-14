'If There Is Infiltration, It's Failure of Amit Shah's BSF', Retorts TMC

Kolkata: Refuting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations of West Bengal government's inability to stop infiltration while he stressed on implementing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday attributed it to the failure of the Border Security Force (BSF) that works under the purview of Shah's ministry.

"The borders are guarded by the BSF and the force comes under the purview of Amit Shah's ministry. This means, if there is any infiltration in Bengal along the international borders, the responsibility lies with Shah. It is because his BSF has failed in curbing infiltration, that Shah is saying all these. He is doing politics by differentiating between Hindus and Muslim minorities. In fact, he is actually admitting BSF's failure," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

On Amit Shah's jibe during an interview with news agency ANI that people will not be with Mamata Banerjee, Kunal said, "During the campaign process for the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal, several BJP leaders including Shah regularly paid visits to the state. We feel that he knows very well on whose side people are with".

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh also hit out at Shah saying, "Amit Shah is accusing the Bengal government of not being able to differentiate between infiltrators and refugees and accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security. Who is compromising national security? On the eve of elections you have brought in the CAA, a law which the United Nations calls discriminatory, a law which recognises citizens based on religion, the law brought in before the elections to create chaos and division."

Accusing Amit Shah and the BJP of playing vote bank politics, Ghosh said "Your Viksit Bharat rhetoric is not working, which is why you are bringing in these openly hateful and divisive laws to polarise India in order to win votes. Mr Shah, have you realised that in the NRC exercise in Assam, 13 lakh Hindus lost their citizenship? What thought have you given for their welfare? Who is an infiltrator Mr Shah? Are we to differentiate an infiltrator with a refugee on the basis of religion? Will religion decide who is an infiltrator and who is a refugee?"

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has continued her high-pitched opposition to the notification of CAA rules saying she would not allow the controversial law to be implemented in the state. "It is yet again a ploy to divide the state. We are all citizens of this country and we will not let this law to be implemented here. Once implemented, it will turn the applicants into foreigners," Banerjee had said while addressing a gathering at Habra in North 24 Parganas.