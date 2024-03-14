3 Karnataka Ex-CMs: Bommai Named for Haveri, Gowda Denied Ticket, Suspense for Shettar

Bengaluru (Karnataka): BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections includes one former chief minister while another ex-CM, who is also a sitting MP has been denied ticket and suspense awaits for the third.

Former CM and sitting MP from Bengaluru North seat, DV Sadanand Gowda, had already started polls preparations and traveled around the constituency where he held several meetings with leaders and activists. He was confident of getting the ticket after former CM Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra was appointed as the state BJP president and R Ashok was elected as the leader of the opposition. But finally, the party high command denied him the ticket and instead threw a surprise by naming Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from Bengaluru North.

Next, former CM Basavaraj Bommai had been hoping for a Lok Sabha ticket ever since Shivakumar Udasi, sitting MP from Haveri Constituency, announced that he will not contest the polls. After appointment of Vijayendra and R Ashok as BJP President and Leader of Opposition respectively, Bommai's supporters were sure that they have no chance in state politics.

It is said that there is a possibility that BJP-led alliance will come to power again at the Centre and in this background if Bommai enters the national politics, he may get a chance to become a Union Minister. Taking advantage of sitting MP Udasi's withdrawal, Bommai expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha from Haveri constituency before the BJP high command. The party accepted his wish and announced Bommai for Haveri.

Another former CM, Jagadish Shettar, who left the BJP after being denied a ticket in the last assembly elections to join the Congress and returned later to the BJP, is also eyeing for a Lok Sabha ticket. He expressed his interest in contesting the Lok Sabha elections from either Dharwad or Haveri seat.

However, in the list published by the BJP yesterday, candidates have been announced for both the constituencies. In Dharwad, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been given the ticket and in Haveri, it's former CM Bommai.

After Union Minister Suresh Angadi's death, the BJP high command has been considering about fielding Shettar from Belgaum constituency instead of Angadi's wife Mangala Angadi, who won the by-election by a small margin. But, the party has kept its decision in suspense till now.