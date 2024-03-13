BJP LS Second List: Nine Sitting MPs Denied Tickets in Karnataka

Bengaluru/New Delhi : The BJP, in its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, has announced contestants in 20 out of the total 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka.

In this list, 9 sitting MPs including MP and former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda have been denied tickets. Former CM Basavaraja Bommai have been given tickets. Dr. Manjunath, former director of Jayadeva Heart Institute, who is not a BJP member, has also been given ticket. Two women are among the BJP candidates in this list.

Manjunath will be contesting from Bengaluru Rural Constituency and will officially join BJP tomorrow. Today, he met senior party leader B S Yeddyurappa and also held talks for some time. Yaduveer Wodeyar has been given ticket instead of Pratap Simha to contest from Mysore-Kodagu constituency. With this, the second child of the royal family again entered politics. As expected, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has also been denied ticket.

Denial of tickets to Kateel, Pratap, DVS: Nine sitting MPs of BJP are out of the fray this time. V Srinivas Prasad of Chamarajanagar, L Basavaraj of Tumkur and Haveri Sivakumar Udasi had earlier announced that they would not contest. Newcomers have been introduced in these seats. Senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who was expecting a ticket for his son in Haveri constituency, was disappointed. Former CM Basavaraja Bommai has been fielded in this constituency.

On the other hand, senior leader V Somanna has been given ticket to contest in Tumkur. In the last assembly elections, Somanna contested in two constituencies and lost.

As expected, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mysore MP Pratap Simha, Bengaluru North Constituency D.V. Sadananda Gowda have been denied ticket. The ticket has been announced for Brijesh Chowta instead of Kateel. In the wake of opposition to Shobha Karandlaje in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, this time she has been fielded from Bangalore North constituency. Despite rumors that P C Mohan would not get ticket from Bangalore Centre, he got the chance.