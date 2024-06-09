Ramoji Rao Passes Away: Young Engineer Pays Last Respect With Scintillating Chalk Art

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 9, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

thumbnail
K Vijay Kumar Reddy Crafted This Special Chalk Art in the memory of Sri Ramoji Rao (Source: ETV Bharat)

Berhampur: In an extraordinary attempt to pay tribute to media tycoon Ramoji Rao who passed away on June 8 at the age of 88, a youth from the Ganjam district in Odisha paid his last respect to the media warrior.

K Vijay Kumar Reddy, an engineering student and a sculptor prepared a stunning chalk art to show his reverence for Sri Ramoji Rao. "It is a huge loss for the country's media with the passing away of the founder of ETV network on June 8. This is an irreparable loss to the country. I hereby pay my tribute to this immortal soul through my art," he added.

Ch Ramoji Rao, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, was one of the few individuals who rose to fame while still alive. Having come from an agrarian middle-class background, Rao was a self-made man. A wide variety of business endeavours characterised his entrepreneurial trajectory, all of which added to his reputation as an inventive trailblazer. 

Rao's business ventures demonstrated his diverse spirit of entrepreneurship. However, he is most famous for his Telugu daily, "Eenadu," which rose to prominence as one of India's biggest and most powerful media conglomerates. The journal, which is currently commemorating its golden jubilee, completely changed the media environment in Telugu-speaking regions.

