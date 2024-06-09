SOG, Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 15 Cr across India-Pakistan Border

Sri Ganganagar: A Special Operations Group and police have recovered 3kg of heroin in a major operation across the India-Pakistan border and arrested three smugglers in this operation conducted under the direction of Anupgarh district Superintendent of Police (SP), Ramesh Maurya.

The value of the recovered heroin has been estimated to be around Rs 15 crore in the international market.

SP Ramesh Maurya, while giving information, said that this operation was carried out at village 75 NP turn near the Sameja Police Station in the India-Pakistan border area. He said that police had received a tip off about heroin smuggling in this area and went on to carry out a blockade in the area.

In the blockade, a car was stopped and police conducted a search inside the vehicle following which heroin was recovered from it. Police later arrested the two people travelling in the four-wheeler.

Police have also arrested a bike rider along with this. SP Ramesh Maurya said that there were chances of this opioid drug being ordered from Pakistan. Out of the three smugglers nabbed, one is a customer and two are dealers. "Both the drug peddlers locals, while the customer is a resident of Talwandi in Punjab," Maurya added.

Campaign against smuggling: Sri Ganganagar and Anupgarh share a long border with Pakistan. As per sources, Pakistani smugglers constantly try to smuggle heroin into the Indian border. The police have been running special campaigns to bring an end to such criminal activities across the border.

On several occassiona, consignments of heroin have been caught from Pakistan with the help of drones. Currently, the police are interrogating the three arrested smugglers.