BJP Eyes 400-Plus: Was Khattar Made to Resign from CM Post to Contest LS Polls?

New Delhi : With the announcement of former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, it became clear how the saffron party is changing its strategies swiftly to get an upper hand ahead of the coming LS elections. The speculation that Khattar was made to resign for fielding him in the parliamentary polls came true.

Khattar's candidates came in the second list of the BJP and it came a day after he resigned from the Haryana chief minister post. Tuesday was an eventful day politically in Haryana when Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from CM post and Nayab Singh Saini, who is a low profile OBC leader, became the CM of the State. Saini was immediately elected the BJP Legislature Party leader and later he took oath at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday evening.

Earlier today, M L Khattar had also resigned from his Karnal assembly constituency to facilitate the party to field him in the LS polls. The BJP leaders say that till a new MLA is elected, CM Saini will personally monitor the party activities in this assembly segment. Khattar's resignation as MLA was announced in the Assembly itself. Today, Saini, who took oath as CM yesterday, passed the floor test in the House. Khattar has been Karnal MLA since 2014.

In this election, the BJP has broken its ties with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as it has reportedly stuck to its demand for two LS seats. The BJP, which won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in 2019, is keen on contesting all the seats once again in the coming polls. The saffron party has also set a goal of achieving 400 plus seats in these polls in coordination with the other NDA partners.