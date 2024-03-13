Khattar, Gadkari among 72 Candidates in BJP's Second List for LS Polls

The BJP announced its second list of 72 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Prominent candidates who include in the list are Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal. Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been fielded from Karnal.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday named 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai.

Gadkari will contest from Nagpur, while Piyush Goyal will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand. In Delhi, it has fielded two new candidates -- Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.

In Karnataka, Union minister Pralhad Joshi will fight from Dharwad while former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP's youth wing chief, will seek re-election from Bengaluru South. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family replaces Pratap Simha as the BJP candidate in the Mysore seat.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur will contest from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh while Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will contest from Chandrapur.

Murlidhar Mohol will contest from Pune, while Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will contest from Ahmednagar. Pankanja Munde, daughter of late Union Minister Gopinath Munde, will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Beed in Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, the BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

