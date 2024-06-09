3-Year-Old Boy Chokes to Death after Biscuit Got Stuck in His Throat at Andhra Pradesh's Dumbriguda

Dumbriguda (Andhra Pradesh) : A three-year-old boy died after a biscuit got stuck in his throat while eating it on Saturday. This tragic incident took place in the Dumbriguda mandal of Alluri Seetharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased boy was identified as Kindangi Teja (3) of Bonduguda village in Dumbriguda mandal limits. The ill-fated boy ate a biscuit while playing on Saturday evening. As he was eating the biscuit speedily while playing, it suddenly got stuck in his throat. He became seriously ill immediately. He could not breathe. The family members tried to rescue the boy but in vain.

Later, the parents rushed the boy to the Araku Valley Regional Medical Center in an auto and the doctors confirmed that he was already dead.

Last year, an 11-year-old girl died of choking after a dupatta tangled and tightened around her neck in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore. The dupatta was tied to a tree at that time where the hapless girl was playing with her friends. The incident happened just outside her house in Mana area in Budhni. The deceased girl was then identified as Harshita, the daughter of Deepak Sahu. The family members found that the girl succumbed instantly due to suffocation before they could rush her to the hospital. On receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post mortem. They registered a case of unnatural death.