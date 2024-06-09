T20 WC 2024 | Kohli On Brink Of Another Record: Only Batter to Score 500 Runs in India-Pak Clashes

New York: The game between India and Pakistan is always a highly anticipated clash and whenever the arch-rivals meet each other there is always a lot of buzz amongst the spectators around it. India's ace batter, Virat Kohli will have an opportunity to script a record on his name in the clash between arch-rivals.

Currently, Kohli has amassed 488 runs from 10 innings with a superb average of 81.33 and a strike rate of 123.85 in the India vs Pakistan T20I matches. Notably, no other batter has scored more than 200 runs in the clash between these two countries. Mohammed Rizwan is at the second place with 197 runs from four innings with an average of 65.66 and a strike rate of 123.12. Shoaib Malik is at the third position by amassing 164 runs at a strike rate of 103.79.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, Kohli was in sublime form in the IPL scoring 741 runs with an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70. However, he wasn’t able to continue the scoring momentum in India’s opening game against Ireland managing to score just one run. The right-handed batter came down the track and tried to play an attacking shot but was caught in the deep.

The Indian side will rely on him to provide them some crucial knocks at the top of the order and play a pivotal role in helping them post a decent total. Kohli has always diominated Pakistan in the shortest format of the game and it wil be one more opportunity for him to continue the momentum on Sunday.