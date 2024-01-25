1132 Personnel Feted for Distinguish Services, 2 BSF Personnel Awarded Posthumously

New Delhi: Late Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and Late Shishu Pal Singh of Border Security Force (BSF) have been awarded posthumously with the President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on the occasion of India’s Republic Day celebration.

These two PMG awards winners are among all 1132 personnel of police, fire service, home guard & civil defence and correction service who were awarded gallantry and service medals for their distinguished services.

Late Vishnoi and Late Singh have been awarded for their outstanding contribution in the prestigious task of peace keeping as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) as members of the 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) Camp at Butembo.

275 gallantry medals have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, 8 personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other States and UTs and CAPFs.

Announcing the awards on the eve of India’s 77th Republic Day, the Home Ministry said that the Government has taken many steps in recent years to rationalize and transform the entire eco system of various awards.

“In this regard, sixteen gallantry and service medals (for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Service) have been rationalized and merged into President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM),” the ministry said.

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Among the majority of the 277 gallantry awards, 119 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 25 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Out of 102 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service, four to fire service and four to civil defence & home guard service. Out of 753 medals for meritorious service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to police service, 32 to fire service, 27 to civil defence & home guard service and 27 to correctional service.

Of the total 275 medals of gallantry, six personnel from Bihar police, one police personnel from Haryana, three personnel from Madhya Pradesh police, eight police personnel from Punjab, six police personnel from Telangana, two police officials from Uttar Pradesh, have also been awarded with the prestigious awards.

Of the total 102 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), one each from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttarakhand, A&N Island, Assam Rifles, SPG, BPR&D, NIA, RPF, NDRF, SVPNPA, Kerala, Nagaland, Odisha have been awarded with the police service medals.