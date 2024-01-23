Republic Day: Indian Air Force set for Dazzling Flypast; Women to take Front Seat

Hyderabad: With just three days left for the 75th Republic Day of India, the Indian Air Force(IAF) is all geared up for a mega show of flypast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. According to the IAF officials, a total of 51 lAF aircraft comprising 29 fighter aircraft, eight transport aircraft, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft will participate in this year's Republic Day flypast. Four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy will also fly in two separate formations with the IAF aircraft. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.

The IAF marching contingent will be led by women officers Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, Sumita Yadav, Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil during the Republic Day parade this year.

All the IAF pilots expressed their joy over being a part of the Republic Day's flypast. Flying Lieutenant Aarti Tomar said, "The Republic Day holds great significance in the history of our nation. We are proud to be the world's largest democracy. I would take this opportunity to assure my country's people that the IAF is ready for all situations that come its way. I am immensely proud to be a part of the Republic Day's flypast.

"The diversity in our culture makes our country separate from all others. To be an Indian is to be a part of a long-lived legacy. I feel grateful to be a citizen of this country. I am blessed to play a role in this year's celebration of Republic Day," Group Captain Dinesh Dhankar said.

Talking exclusively to Akashwani News, Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav said, "Our contingent is looking forward to putting a great show in the Republic Day parade. The theme of the IAF tableau is 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar.' Flying Officer Asma Sheikh says, "The practice is continuous and we have to put on a big show in this Republic Day parade."

A tri-service contingent of women Agniveervayu will also participate in the R-Day parade, featuring 48 women. The IAF also informed that C-295 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force will take part in this year’s Republic Day parade for the first time.

"C-295 transport aircraft to take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. The IAF would also depict the famous Tangail airdrop of 1971 victory over Pakistan with one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers flying in Tangail formation," the IAF said.

The Indian Army is poised to showcase the ‘Made-in-India’ weapon systems and platforms in the R-Day parade in the national capital, and LCH Prachand chopper, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and Nag anti-tank missiles will also feature in this year’s celebration.

Read more: Uniform Doesn't See The Gender: Women Defence Officers Participating At Republic Day Parade 2024