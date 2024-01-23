Loading...

Republic Day: Indian Air Force set for Dazzling Flypast; Women to take Front Seat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to create a spectacular show with a flypast featuring 51 aircraft during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to create a spectacular show with a flypast featuring 51 aircraft during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi.

Republic Day: Indian Air Force set for Dazzling Flypast; Women to take Front Seat

Hyderabad: With just three days left for the 75th Republic Day of India, the Indian Air Force(IAF) is all geared up for a mega show of flypast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. According to the IAF officials, a total of 51 lAF aircraft comprising 29 fighter aircraft, eight transport aircraft, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft will participate in this year's Republic Day flypast. Four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy will also fly in two separate formations with the IAF aircraft. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.

The IAF marching contingent will be led by women officers Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, Sumita Yadav, Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil during the Republic Day parade this year.

All the IAF pilots expressed their joy over being a part of the Republic Day's flypast. Flying Lieutenant Aarti Tomar said, "The Republic Day holds great significance in the history of our nation. We are proud to be the world's largest democracy. I would take this opportunity to assure my country's people that the IAF is ready for all situations that come its way. I am immensely proud to be a part of the Republic Day's flypast.

"The diversity in our culture makes our country separate from all others. To be an Indian is to be a part of a long-lived legacy. I feel grateful to be a citizen of this country. I am blessed to play a role in this year's celebration of Republic Day," Group Captain Dinesh Dhankar said.

Talking exclusively to Akashwani News, Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav said, "Our contingent is looking forward to putting a great show in the Republic Day parade. The theme of the IAF tableau is 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar.' Flying Officer Asma Sheikh says, "The practice is continuous and we have to put on a big show in this Republic Day parade."

A tri-service contingent of women Agniveervayu will also participate in the R-Day parade, featuring 48 women. The IAF also informed that C-295 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force will take part in this year’s Republic Day parade for the first time.

"C-295 transport aircraft to take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. The IAF would also depict the famous Tangail airdrop of 1971 victory over Pakistan with one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers flying in Tangail formation," the IAF said.

The Indian Army is poised to showcase the ‘Made-in-India’ weapon systems and platforms in the R-Day parade in the national capital, and LCH Prachand chopper, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and Nag anti-tank missiles will also feature in this year’s celebration.

Read more: Uniform Doesn't See The Gender: Women Defence Officers Participating At Republic Day Parade 2024

Last Updated :Jan 23, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

TAGGED:

Republic Day celebrations 2024IAF flypast on Republic Day 2024Republic Day 2024IAF preparation for Republic Day

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.