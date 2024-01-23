Uniform doesn't see the gender: Women defence officers participating at Republic Day Parade 2024

New Delhi: It is usually believed that defence forces are a male-dominated sector but defying this typical male chauvinistic belief, this time at the 75th Republic Day parade, the theme revolves around 'Naari Shakti' or the women officers safeguarding the country.

Several woman officers including the commanding and high-ranking officials who will be participating in the upcoming Republic Day Parade spoke to the media. Talking to ETV Bharat, Captain Suman Singh, Core of Engineer, Sarvatra Bridge spoke about her struggles and her motivation behind joining the Indian Army.

"My father is an accountant in the Forest department in Madhya Pradesh while my brother is a constable in the Madhya Pradesh Police. My brother has been very supportive of me since the very beginning," Captain Suman Singh said.

"I come from a very humble background and I am the first female officer in my entire family", she added. On being asked to comment on the typical perception that defence forces are a male-dominated area, she quipped, "This isn't the truth. Once we are in uniform, then it doesn't matter who you are."

Similarly, another female officer Lieutenant Deepti Rana, who will participate in the Republic Day Parade 2024 said, "This is a great experience. We've been practicing for long and we are all set to deliver on January 26."

On being asked to comment on the typical perception that defence forces are male-dominated areas, pat came the reply, "Uniform doesn't see the gender. We all are treated equally and it doesn't matter whether you are male or female."

Four of five women officers, who have been inducted into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time in the Indian Army are taking part in the Republic Day Parade this year. This includes Lieutenants Deepti Rana, Anika Sevda, Aadya Jha and Ch Enoni.