Loading...

'Huge Moment For Us': French Army Officers who Will Participate in Republic Day Parade

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 9:25 PM IST

'Huge Moment For Us': French Army to Participate in Republic Day Parade

The French Army will participate in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path this year on January 26. Last year, the Indian detachment visited France for the Bastille Day.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, an officer in the French Foreign Legion, Captain Loic Alexandre, expressed his honour and pride in being here in India for Republic Day celebrations

"We are very honoured to be here in India. The French Army was invited and we saw the Indian Army in Paris, France, last year. So they proved that they are part of a great army and that's why we are very proud to be here with them," he said.

Meanwhile, another officer in the French Foreign Legion expressed his honour and pride in being in India for Republic Day celebrations. The officer further thanked all the services, who welcomed them and emphasised that it was a great moment for them. "We are very well welcomed. So I would like to thank all the services that are working to welcome us and yes, it's a very great moment for us," the officer added.

The officer further said that there would be 130 people from the French Army and the French Air Force, marching on Kartavya Path on Republic Day. On his experience in New Delhi, the officer said, "It's been a great experience. I've been loving every moment here."

On the India-France relationship, the officer said the bilateral relationship between India and France seems too strong whether it be in defense or in diplomatic terms. "We are going strong," the officer added.

Further highlighting the India-France relationship, the officer said that the Indian Army is a partner of the French Army as both countries have been conducting a lot of joint exercises. "I would say the partnerships concerning our two countries can be strengthened, as we did last year when the Indian detachment came for Bastille Day," the officer concluded. (With ANI inputs)

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Macron set to attend roadshow in Jaipur
  2. French President Macron's diplomatic advisor meets External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
  3. France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

TAGGED:

French Army in Republic Day ParadeRepublic Day Parade

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.