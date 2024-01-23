'Huge Moment For Us': French Army Officers who Will Participate in Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, an officer in the French Foreign Legion, Captain Loic Alexandre, expressed his honour and pride in being here in India for Republic Day celebrations

"We are very honoured to be here in India. The French Army was invited and we saw the Indian Army in Paris, France, last year. So they proved that they are part of a great army and that's why we are very proud to be here with them," he said.

Meanwhile, another officer in the French Foreign Legion expressed his honour and pride in being in India for Republic Day celebrations. The officer further thanked all the services, who welcomed them and emphasised that it was a great moment for them. "We are very well welcomed. So I would like to thank all the services that are working to welcome us and yes, it's a very great moment for us," the officer added.

The officer further said that there would be 130 people from the French Army and the French Air Force, marching on Kartavya Path on Republic Day. On his experience in New Delhi, the officer said, "It's been a great experience. I've been loving every moment here."

On the India-France relationship, the officer said the bilateral relationship between India and France seems too strong whether it be in defense or in diplomatic terms. "We are going strong," the officer added.

Further highlighting the India-France relationship, the officer said that the Indian Army is a partner of the French Army as both countries have been conducting a lot of joint exercises. "I would say the partnerships concerning our two countries can be strengthened, as we did last year when the Indian detachment came for Bastille Day," the officer concluded. (With ANI inputs)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More