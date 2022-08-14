పీసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు రేవంత్రెడ్డికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్
Published on: 5 hours ago |
Updated on: 5 hours ago
Updated on: 5 hours ago
పీసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు రేవంత్రెడ్డికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్
Published on: 5 hours ago |
Updated on: 5 hours ago
Updated on: 5 hours ago
17:04 August 14
రేవంత్రెడ్డికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్
-
Suffering from mild flu like symptom’s, I got myself tested for Covid and tested Positive yesterday.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 14, 2022
I urge all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested, isolate & follow covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/KCKDHcJYi2
కరోనా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా మళ్లీ విజృంభిస్తోంది. దీని బారిన సినీ రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు, సామాన్యులు పడుతున్నారు. తాజాగా పీసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు రేవంత్రెడ్డికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్ వచ్చింది. తనకు కరోనా సోకినట్లు ట్విటర్లో వెల్లడించారు. తనను కలసిన వారంతా టెస్ట్ చేయించుకోవాలని రేవంత్ సూచించారు.
Loading...