ED Raids AAP MP : లిక్కర్ స్కామ్ కేసులో ఈడీ దూకుడు.. ఆప్ ఎంపీ సంజయ్ సింగ్ ఇంట్లో సోదాలు
Published: 57 minutes ago
ED Raids AAP MP : దిల్లీ మద్యం పాలసీ కుంభకోణం కేసులో ఈడీ (ఎన్స్ఫోర్స్మెంట్ డైరెక్టరేట్) దర్యాప్తు వేగవంతం చేసింది. ఈ క్రమంలో బుధవారం ఉదయం ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీ సంజయ్ సింగ్ ఇంట్లో సోదాలు చేపట్టింది. ఎక్సైజ్ పాలసీ మనీలాండరింగ్ కేసులో భాగంగా సోదాలు చేస్తున్నట్లు సంబంధిత అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఎంపీ నివాసంతో పాటు ఆయనతో దగ్గరి సంబంధాలున్న స్టాఫ్ మెంబర్లను కూడా ఈ కేసు విషయంలో ఈడీ ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
#UPDATE | ED raids underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with excise policy case: Sources https://t.co/MgIBcKQC05— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
సోదాలను ఆప్ జాతీయ ప్రతినిధి రీనా గుప్తా ఖండించారు. "ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ-వ్యాపారవేత్త అదానీ.. విషయంపై సంజయ్ సింగ్ తరచూ ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నందుకే ఆయన నివాసంపై ఈడీ సోదాలు జరుపుతోంది" అని ధ్వజమెత్తారు.
మరోవైపు, ఎంపీ నివాసంలో రైడ్ జరుగుతున్న తరుణంలో సంజయ్ సింగ్ తండ్రి మీడియాతో మాట్లాడారు. "అధికారులు వారి పని వారు చేస్తున్నారు. మేము పూర్తిగా వారితో సహకరిస్తున్నాం. ఈ కేసులో క్లీన్చిట్ వచ్చేంతవరకూ ఎదురు చూస్తాం" అని ఎంపీ తండ్రి పేర్కొన్నారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, National Spokesperson AAP Reena Gupta says "Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was… pic.twitter.com/7USX2JhIhW— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, his father says "The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them...I will wait for the time when he will get clearance..." pic.twitter.com/7u4OajYixO— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023