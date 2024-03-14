పెట్రోల్‌, డీజిల్ ధరలు తగ్గించిన కేంద్రం- ఎంతంటే?

Petrol Diesel Price Reduction : లోక్సభ ఎన్నికల వేళ కేంద్రం కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అధిక ఇంధన ధరలతో అవస్థలు పడుతున్న వాహనదారులకు కాస్త ఉపశమనం కలిగించే ప్రకటన చేసింది. లీటరు పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్ పై రూ.2 చొప్పున తగ్గిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. తగ్గించిన ధరలు శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 6గంటల నుంచి అమలులోకి వస్తాయని కేంద్ర చమురు శాఖ తెలిపింది.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM.— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2024
Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over… pic.twitter.com/FlUSdtg2Vi