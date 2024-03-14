పెట్రోల్‌, డీజిల్ ధరలు తగ్గించిన కేంద్రం- ఎంతంటే?

Petrol Diesel Price Reduction : పెట్రోల్‌, డీజిల్ ధరలు తగ్గించింది కేంద్రం. రెండింటిపై లీటర్‌కు రూ.2 తగ్గించినట్లు కేంద్రం పేర్కొంది.

Petrol Diesel Price Reduction : లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల వేళ కేంద్రం కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అధిక ఇంధన ధరలతో అవస్థలు పడుతున్న వాహనదారులకు కాస్త ఉపశమనం కలిగించే ప్రకటన చేసింది. లీటరు పెట్రోల్‌, డీజిల్‌ పై రూ.2 చొప్పున తగ్గిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. తగ్గించిన ధరలు శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 6గంటల నుంచి అమలులోకి వస్తాయని కేంద్ర చమురు శాఖ తెలిపింది.

