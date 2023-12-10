Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An Army Havildar, Vinay Kumar Singh, is proud of his son, Satyam, for becoming an officer in the army. His dream had been fulfilled during the IMA Passing Out Parade 2023. The Bihar resident wanted to see his son as an army officer so that one day he could salute. With the passing out of Satyam Kumar Singh from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, his wish has been accomplished.

During a conversation with ETV Bharat, Satyam Kumar's father said that he wanted to give the first salute to his son and the day has finally arrived today. Regarding the difficult task as an officer in the army, Vinay Kumar Singh said that no work is difficult for a soldier, and he performs his duty as a responsibility.

Furthermore, Satyam said that he studied at RIMC, and since childhood, his dream was to be an army officer, and wearing the army uniform gives him a feeling of pride.