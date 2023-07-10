Almora (Uttarakhand): A frightening video of a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has emerged from Uttarakhand's Almora. Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of the state. In the video that has gone viral on social media, a massive portion of the hill came crashing down blocking the roads.

A roadways bus and another vehicle were stuck after the road was blocked due to the landslide. The passengers travelling in the bus had a close shave. The alert driver stopped the vehicle in time when he saw rubble rolling downhill. A bike rider was seen crossing the area in the video. The video was shot by some passersby on their phones who then uploaded it on social media. The movement of vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt after the incident. Police and administrative officials were making efforts to remove debris from the road at the earliest.

The northern state has been witnessing incessant rains and landslides killing at least six lives on Sunday. Authorities have sounded a red alert as water levels rose in all major rivers, including the Ganga, amid a forecast of more heavy showers in the next two days. In view of the inclement weather, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the people to avoid unnecessary movement. He requested pilgrims coming to the state to plan their journey only after getting the latest weather information to avoid inconvenience. In a tweet, he said he had directed the administration to remain on 'red alert' mode to deal with any situation.