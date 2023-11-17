Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final to be played on November 19. The summit clash of the marquee tournament will be played between hosts India, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, take Pat Cummins-led Australia on Sunday.

The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will captivate people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the much-anticipated match.

Rehearsals of the air show were held on Friday and will be again held on Saturday, a day ahead of the summit clash to be played at the world's largest stadium. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of IAF has performed numerous air shows across the country. The IAF Surya Kiran team usually comprises nine aircraft. The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky.