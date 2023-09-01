BADRINATH DHAM DECORATED WITH SEVEN QUINTAL FLOWERS ON RAKSHA BANDHAN

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A video of Badrinath Dham decorated with marigold flowers and beautiful lights has come to the surface. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Dham in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was decorated with seven quintals of flowers.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Committee media-in-charge Dr Harish Gaur said, "On Thursday, Badrinath temple was decorated with seven quintals of flowers by Nar-Narayan Seva Samiti of Kaithal, Haryana. Nar-Narayan Seva Samiti has organised a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at Badrinath Dham from Friday."

"A large number of devotees have thronged the temple since the opening of the portals on April 27. Over 11 lakh devotees have visited the Dham since the opening of the portals. As the area has been receiving less rainfall nowadays, the number of devotees is gradually reaching 1,500 to 2,000 per day," added Gaur.