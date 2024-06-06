ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner Becomes Player With Most Fifties In T20 Cricket

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 6, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

David Warner became the player with most fifties in the T20 international cricket as he improves his record by hitting his 111th fifty. Warner reached this milestone during the match between Australia and Oman in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Wednesday.

David Warner became the player with most fifties in the T20 international cricket as he improves his record by hitting his 111th fifty. Warner reached this milestone during the match between Australia and Oman in the ongoing ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Wednesday.
File: David Warner (AP Photos)

Barbados (West Indies): Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner has become the player with the most half-centuries in T20 cricket, surpassing legendary West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle's tally. He reached this landmark during the clash between Australia and Oman in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Warner completed his 111th fifty in 46 balls, the most by any cricketer in the shortest format of the game. The southpaw batter, who was struggling with poor form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, achieved the milestone in the 377th T20 innings of his career.

Meanwhile, in the same match, Warner surpassed former captain Aaron Finch to become the leading run-getter for Australia in T20I internationals. He has 3,155 runs in 104 matches to his name at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 141.92.

The 37-year-old is currently the sixth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket, the list led by Caribbean legend Gayle with 14,562 runs. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is second on the chart with 13,360 runs, followed by another Caribbean player Kieron Pollard (12,900), former India skipper Virat Kohli (12735) and England's opener Alex Hales (12357).

The southpaw also boasts the record of second most fours in the T20 format with 1,232 boundaries under his belt and is only behind former England opener Alex Hales, who has smashed 1,368 fours in his career. He stands at the 14th spot in the most sixes tally with 444 maximums.

Warner is also the first Australian player to feature in over 100 international matches in all three formats of the game during the clash against West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on February 9, 2024. In the overall list of cricketers across the globe, Warner is the third man after India's star batter Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor to play over 100 matches across formats - Tests, ODIs and T20.

Coming to the match, Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' half-centuries helped 2021 T20 World Cup winners Australia to post a 165-run total. In reply, Stoinis claimed a three-wicket haul and played a vital role in restricting Oman to 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs, securing the 39-run win, and opening their account in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Read More

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Chase History, Look to Become Only Team to Lift All ICC Title at Simultaneously
Last Updated : 22 hours ago

TAGGED:

DAVID WARNERMOST FIFTIES IN T20 CRICKETCHRIS GAYLEAUSTRALIA VS OMANT20 WORLD CUP 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.