T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner Becomes Player With Most Fifties In T20 Cricket

Barbados (West Indies): Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner has become the player with the most half-centuries in T20 cricket, surpassing legendary West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle's tally. He reached this landmark during the clash between Australia and Oman in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Warner completed his 111th fifty in 46 balls, the most by any cricketer in the shortest format of the game. The southpaw batter, who was struggling with poor form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, achieved the milestone in the 377th T20 innings of his career.

Meanwhile, in the same match, Warner surpassed former captain Aaron Finch to become the leading run-getter for Australia in T20I internationals. He has 3,155 runs in 104 matches to his name at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 141.92.

The 37-year-old is currently the sixth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket, the list led by Caribbean legend Gayle with 14,562 runs. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is second on the chart with 13,360 runs, followed by another Caribbean player Kieron Pollard (12,900), former India skipper Virat Kohli (12735) and England's opener Alex Hales (12357).

The southpaw also boasts the record of second most fours in the T20 format with 1,232 boundaries under his belt and is only behind former England opener Alex Hales, who has smashed 1,368 fours in his career. He stands at the 14th spot in the most sixes tally with 444 maximums.

Warner is also the first Australian player to feature in over 100 international matches in all three formats of the game during the clash against West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on February 9, 2024. In the overall list of cricketers across the globe, Warner is the third man after India's star batter Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor to play over 100 matches across formats - Tests, ODIs and T20.

Coming to the match, Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' half-centuries helped 2021 T20 World Cup winners Australia to post a 165-run total. In reply, Stoinis claimed a three-wicket haul and played a vital role in restricting Oman to 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs, securing the 39-run win, and opening their account in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.