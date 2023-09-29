Tamil actor Siddharth's film Chiththa was released on September 28. The actor attended the promotional event for his recently released film in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram, however, it did not go down well. His press conference was suddenly interrupted by the members of the Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who entered the venue raising slogans over the Cauvery water issue. While the angry protestors demanded the event be stopped, Siddharth remained silent among the noise of the crowd. The actor tried to continue speaking at one point but was quelled by the protestors. He eventually stood up, thanked the press, and left the spot.