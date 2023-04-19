WORLD LIVER DAY 2023 MAKE THESE LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO HAVE A HEALTHY LIVER

Hyderabad Like other parts of the body the liver also plays an important role in keeping us healthy and it is very necessary to take care of our liver World Liver Day is observed on April 19th every year We tend to harm our liver unknowingly or due to unhealthy eating and drinking habits which have dire consequences Experts suggest some changes in our lifestyles that will help us to maintain the health of our liverAlso read Liver Cirrhosis What causes this last stage of Liver DiseaseThe liver is responsible for controlling and removing the toxins produced in the body due to any food we consume and harmful substances absorbed by the gut World Liver Day is observed to spread awareness about related diseases and to make lifestyle changes to ensure good health of the liver Here are some tips to keep the liver healthyDon t consume too much alcohol it can lead to damage to the liver cells and inflammation or cirrhosis which can be fatalEating healthy food and exercising regularly keeping your weight under control can help in preventing NonAlcoholic Fatty Liver Disease NAFLDExcessive consumption of medicines such as painkillers induced with acetaminophen or sulfur can cause problems for the liverViral hepatitis is a serious disease that causes liver damage Drinking water containing this diseasecausing bacteria can lead to hepatitis A disease If the disease spreads in any country and one has to travel there then vaccination can be taken as a preventive measureHepatitis B and C spread through blood and body fluids Avoid sharing things like toothbrushes razors and needles to reduce risk Also practise safe sexGetting vaccinated with Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B vaccinesSome cleaning products and pesticides contain chemicals that can damage your liver through direct contact Therefore read the instructions carefully before using such products Smoking cigarettes is also harmful to the lungs as well as the liver Therefore avoid smokingExcess stress is harmful to the liver So keep yourself away from stress and take time out to relaxHighcalorie foods saturated fats pasteurized carbohydrates eg white bread white rice and pasta and sugar should be avoidedDo not eat raw or undercooked fish Eat fibre for a healthy and balanced diet you can also eat fresh fruits vegetables whole grains and rice Eat meat but limit red meat dairy products moderate in lowfat milk and cheese and healthy fats which are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated such as oils from plants nuts seeds fish etcHydration is very important So along with all the above drink plenty of water