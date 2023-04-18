LIVER CIRRHOSIS WHAT CAUSES THIS LAST STAGE OF LIVER DISEASE

New Delhi Liver cirrhosis is a serious medical condition that affects the global population every year including India which accounts for 20 per cent of global deaths due to liver diseaseCalled the last stage of liver disease cirrhosis is caused by severe scarring of liver tissue Certain liver diseases and conditions lead to the condition such as alcohol abuse chronic hepatitis biliary diseases fatty liver or longterm use of hepatotoxic drugs Scarred tissue makes it difficult for your liver to work properly Research also suggests that around onefourth of Indian adults are obese or overweight This means they are at risk of fatty liver disease Apart from that alcohol consumption is also on the rise in the countryHow does it happen Your liver tries to repair itself each time it is injured The cause of liver injury may be excessive alcohol consumption chronic hepatitis nonalcoholic fatty steatosis etc In the process of repairing itself the liver forms scar tissue When more and more scar tissue forms cirrhosis gets worse and this makes it tough for the liver to do its job Advanced liver cirrhosis needs immediate medical intervention as it is lifethreatening A liver transplant may become inevitable in severe cases The damaged liver is replaced with a healthy one from a donor in a liver transplant procedure In fact cirrhosis is the reason behind most liver transplantsAlso read Poor diet linked to 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes globally StudyLet s now have a close look at the risk factor causes symptoms and diagnosis of liver cirrhosisRisk factors Primary risk factors for cirrhosis of the liver include excessive alcohol consumption or alcohol abuse Obesity or being overweight can also raise your risk of conditions that may lead to cirrhosis These conditions may include nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Therefore obesity is one of the risk factors for cirrhosis In addition having viral hepatitis can also lead to this condition Chronic hepatitis is the world s leading cause of liver disease although not everyone with the condition will develop cirrhosisCauses Common causes to include excessive drinking of alcohol a fatty liver that is caused by obesity and diabetes and hepatitis B and C virus infections Apart from that hemochromatosis a condition that causes iron buildup in the body and autoimmune hepatitis a liver disease caused by the body s immune system are some other causes Longterm use of hepatotoxic drugs may also lead to cirrhosisSymptoms The symptoms of cirrhosis are not visible until liver damage is severe When they do occur they may include loss of appetite fatigue itchy skin nausea weight loss swelling in the legs feet or ankles called edema and easy bleeding or bruising Other symptoms may include fluid accumulation in the abdomen called ascites spiderlike blood vessels on the skin yellow discoloration in the skin and eyes called jaundice redness in palms and hands and pale fingernails Liver cirrhosis would also lead to portal hypertension and may cause other complications like ascites EsophagealGastric varices Hepatocellular carcinoma Hepatic Encephalopathy or Hepatorenal syndromeDiagnosis Radiology testing such as Computed Tomography CT scan Ultrasound or Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI is generally used for the diagnosis of liver cirrhosis In some cases a needle biopsy of the liver is also done to diagnose the condition A new imaging technique called Elastography can also diagnose the condition The technique can be performed with ultrasound or MRI For better risk stratification prognosis and treatment decisionmaking an accurate diagnosis of liver fibrosis is necessary Liver biopsy is the gold standard for assessing liver fibrosis is invasive costly and impractical for surveillance and treatment response monitoringFibroscan is a noninvasive painless test without patient discomfort and can be performed at the point of care Its results are instantaneous therefore clinicians can use them to make decisions during patients visits Compared to a liver biopsy it is less expansive and has not been associated with any side effects The reports generated from Fibroscan would include a CAP score for grading of fatty liver along with Young s modulus in Kilopascal for assessing the stiffness of the liverAccording to research there is no cure for cirrhosis yet but your doctor may treat your symptoms caused by the condition by recommending medication lifestyle changes or Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt TIPS Liver transplantation is also an option for some patients but it may have some complicationsLiver Cirrhosis is a serious medical condition that can affect anyone s life drastically The good news is that with advancements in medical science and diagnostic technology it can be treated as well as managed if taken care of on time The liver is a vital organ that processes nutrients and removes toxins from circulation among many other functions Therefore it plays a significant role in the normal functioning of the body and must be taken care of IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed