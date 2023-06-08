WORLD BRAIN TUMOR DAY KNOW THE HISTORY IMPORTANCE AND SYMPTOMS

World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated on 8 June every year. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about this disease. There are many events held on this day. These programs provide important information about the symptoms of the disease and how to prevent the spread of the disease and how people can protect themselves (World Brain Tumor Day 2023).

Brain tumor is a very serious disease. To warn people about its dangers, activities are organized on Brain Tumor Day and rallies are held to make them aware of it (World Brain Tumor Day). Let's find out when this day was celebrated:

History of World Brain Tumor Day

World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated worldwide on June 8 every year (World Brain Tumor Day History). The German Brain Tumor Association is organising this day for the first time in Germany (World brain tumor day theme 2023). The aim of this organization is to raise awareness about brain tumors. Therefore, it is important to ensure that people are aware of this disease and treat it in a timely manner.

Symptoms of brain tumors

Frequent headaches

Short-term memory loss

Visual impairment

Nausea and vomiting

Excessive fatigue and lethargy

Hearing loss

Sleep problems

blurred vision

Sudden difficulty while walking

Poor memory

Muscle pain

People with these symptoms should consult a doctor. According to a report, the problem is also caused by illness, drug use and excessive alcohol consumption These symptoms should never be ignored. People often ignore these symptoms. This becomes a serious problem going forward. Treatment of this disease is very important. Surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy can be treatment options for brain tumors.

