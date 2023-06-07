WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY 2023 FOOD SAFETY STANDARDS SAVE LIVES

Hyderabad: Food Safety is the commitment towards safe food consumption i.e. emphasising the quality check of consumable food substances to avoid the contamination of food by adding toxic materials that can harm the health of a consumer. Food hazards due to toxic materials can be chemical or physical, which cannot be seen through the naked eye.

No one can live without food. The world becomes prosaic in the realm of hunger. One cannot obtain nutrition without eating food, and it is important to eat nutritious food for a healthy body. To ensure the food safety of the people and to make everyone aware of the fact that they avoid wasting food June 7 is observed as World Food Safety Day around the globe.

World Food Safety Day was observed for the first time in 2018 to raise awareness of global food security issues. Since then, the day has been observed jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. According to the World Health Organization, every year more than 600 million people in the world get sick after eating food contaminated by viruses, bacteria, parasites or chemicals. Foodborne illnesses cause around 4,20,000 deaths each year.

In the year 2023, World Food Safety is being observed around the theme, "Food Standards Save Lives". The standards not only provide farmers and processors with guidelines for the hygienic handling of food but also define maximum levels of additives and contaminants, among other ingredients, that can be safely consumed.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of identifying and managing food security through practices, debates, solutions and ways to improve human health, trade, agriculture and sustainable development. The main objective of this day is to ensure the food safety of the people and to make everyone aware of the fact that they avoid wasting food.