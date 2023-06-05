WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2023 BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION

Hyderabad: Protecting the environment is necessary to protect the earth and mankind. Humans and the environment are deeply connected, as life cannot exist without nature. Maintaining harmony with nature is essential for all human beings, but the radical development of technology and the increase in modern lifestyle is endangering the environment. World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year for environmental awareness and cleanliness.

World Environment Day was established in the year 1972, and its foundations were laid by the United Nations on June 5, 1972. The day was initially observed in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, with around 119 countries participating. the purpose of the day is to highlight the increasing levels of pollution in the world every day and to make people aware of its dangerous effects on nature.

India too has passed laws to keep the environment clean. The Environment Protection Act was enforced on November 19, 1986. Various initiatives are being taken to protect the environment through small programs and schemes in the country. Every year, World Environment Day is observed around the world using a theme. In the year 2023, World Environment Day is being observed around the campaign "Beat Plastic Pollution", to remind people that their actions around plastic matter to the environment.

Many communities, governments and non-governmental organizations observe this day by organizing events that draw people's attention towards environmental issues and solutions across the world. World Environment Day is observed in different ways in various countries through events like concerts, parades, rallies, campaigns, etc.