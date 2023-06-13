STUDY FINDS HOW BRAIN WAVES CAN PREDICT COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT IN PARKINSONS DISEASE

Iowa US For Parkinson s disease PD patients a few minutes of data collected from a single electrode put on top of the head may be sufficient to anticipate cognitive issues including dementia The results of a recent University of Iowa study may aid in the improvement of cognitive impairment in Parkinson s disease PD diagnosis and the development of novel biomarkers and focused treatments for the illness s cognitive symptoms The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery amp Psychiatry Cognitive decline including dementia is a significant and underappreciated symptom of Parkinson s disease Around 30 per cent of patients can have cognitive symptoms at the beginning of the disease and up to 80 per cent will have cognitive problems at some point in their disease said Nandakumar Narayanan MD PhD associate professor of neurology at the UI Carver College of Medicine and senior author of the new study Furthermore although we have quite a few effective treatments for the motor symptoms of Parkinson s including medical therapies and deep brain stimulation we have very few treatments for the cognitive aspects of Parkinson s disease Electroencephalography EEG a very ancient and common technique was used to record the participants frontal regions of the brains and quantify lowfrequency brain waves known as delta and theta waves The UI team discovered that cognitive failure in PD is closely related to diminished strength of these particular brain waves when a patient is needed to engage in thinking According to the findings EEG which is readily accessible and noninvasive may be helpful in identifying cognitive impairment in PD patients Traditional methods for diagnosing cognitive problems often involve timeconsuming pen and paper tests and require a neurologist to administer and interpret the tests In addition because these traditional tests can be learned they cannot be used repeatedly over time for the same patient says Narayanan who also is a neurologist with UI Health Care and a member of the Iowa Neuroscience Institute In contrast EEG can be done continuously over several hours or days It can be applied in nursing homes or patient s homes and it gives you a richly featured description of a patient s cognitive status The EEG measurements might also be useful for monitoring and finetuning the cognitive side effects of medications and brain simulation used to treat Parkinson s disease Eventually EEG could even provide a basic assay to determine whether new treatments for PD are effective at improving cognitive function Lastly the study which is one of the largest to date involving 100 PD patients across the full spectrum of cognitive function from healthy to dementia and 49 demographically similar control participants reveals a fundamental insight into the role of the brain signal being measured by the EEG electrode All the participants completed three different tasks that are commonly used to assess cognitive control and while they were doing the task a single EEG electrode measured the strength of the lowfrequency delta and theta brain waves from their frontal cortex Narayanan s team found that diminished cognitive function was correlated with diminished strength of lowfrequency brain waves while the patient was doing a task Importantly it did not matter which cognitive task the patient was doing during the measurement Surprisingly the effect was seen simply because the patient was required to pay attention to a cue and respond I think this is the deep insight into why Parkinson s patients have cognitive problems they fail to engage these basic response processes in the brain Narayanan explains That was very surprising to us and it s helpful because it means we might be able to get information about cognitive function using the simplest version of this task where there s a cue and the patient has to engage and respond That process cue engage respondmight be enough to determine where patients are on the cognitive status scale and whether they have the potential to improve Narayanan says this insight might also be an opportunity to help patients Potentially cueing Parkinson s patients to engage in a task whether it s walking talking or thinking might improve how well they perform the task If this is true it would have important implications for the way rehabilitation occupational and speech therapists help patients with PD ANI