Hyderabad: A cup of hot tea makes everything better! Having a cup of strong tea in the morning can help you feel rejuvenated and can brighten up your mood. During working hours also taking a tea break always helps us to think properly and focus on our work more. Take a list of some tea recipes that you can enjoy based on your taste and preferences.

Masala Chai:

Masala Chai is an Indian tea drink prepared with a variety of spices. Among all other chai variants, this one infused with ginger is widely consumed, and adding spices such as black pepper, cinnamon, or cardamom to the drink will help you feel rejuvenated and calm in the morning.

Green Tea:

Green Tea is not only a drink for the evening; it can be enjoyed anytime to brighten your mood and also have several health benefits. It is made from dried or fresh green tea leaves, balances our energy and gives us a jolt of positivity with each cup. Green tea increases fat burning and has antioxidants that may lower the risk of some cancer.

Lemon Tea:

A simple lemon tea is an easiest and quickest drink to make. It is made by squeezing lemon into hot water and flavouring it with demerara sugar. Lemon tea can be consumed in the morning to refresh your mood. It may lower the risk of cancer, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and other chronic diseases.

Ginger Lemon Black Tea:

Ginger Lemon Black Tea Recipe is a simple beverage with a high potential for addiction as it is prepared with only lemons and contains no milk. It may help in weight loss, improves immunity and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Adrak Chai:

Adrak Chai Recipe is a delicious Indian-style beverage infused with freshly grated ginger. The tea leaves are steeped in water with ginger and then briefly boiled in milk. It improves respiratory problems and helps fight stomach problems. (ANI)