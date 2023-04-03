Hyderabad: The change of seasons always calls for uninvited maladies. From children to grown-ups, all can fall prey to it. Uninvited rains, temperature change, humidity everything contributes to the uneasiness that might invite seasonal maladies. Staying fit, following a routine and eating healthy foods can be the keys to staying healthy this time. But make sure, to consult doctors before taking up any medicine. Check the following steps...

Staying hydrated:

Staying hydrated

Drinking water has no substitute. Whether it's monsoon, summer, or any other season make it a point to drink 2.7 litres of fluids on a regular basis.

Make time for exercise:

Make time for exercise

No matter how busy you are, make some time for free-hand exercises. Keep moving should be the agenda. Even if you can't hit a gym, keep engage yourself in some activities.

Eating seasonal food and fruits:

Eating seasonal food and fruits

If you love to cook, then you’ll also find the recent availability of seasonal foods a great motivator to go recipe-hunting for new ingredients on which you may be missing out. Vitamin C-enriched food always helps in keeping maladies away.

Getting flu shots:

Getting flu shots

If you are prone to cold, allergy or dust or other sicknesses at the onset of season change, please get shots. But make sure, to consult doctors before taking up any medicine.

Taking proper rest:

Taking proper rest

Amid work and engagements, we often forget to take proper rest. A disciplined life is a key to a healthy life. So, make a proper routine, and devote some time for proper rest. (ANI)