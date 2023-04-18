10 WAYS TO REMOVE A SUMMER TAN

New Delhi Summers are here in full splendour and all those who love sunshine and adventures in the Sun also have a fear of tanning Sometimes this affects you physically and affects your confidence and selfesteem Is the fear of getting tanned forcing you to avoid going out Tanning is unavoidable but you can easily remove sun tan at home with some simple ingredients Try these simple ayurvedic ways to get rid of tanning at home outlined by Shreedha Singh CoFounder of an Ayurvedic skincare and beauty products brandAlso read Summer drinks to beat the heatAyurvedic body mask This Ayurvedic body mask requires two teaspoons of triphala churna a pinch of turmeric one teaspoon of besan and a few drops of rose water Apply this combination to the affected tanned area and rinse after 15 minutesCoffee body scrub Add one or two teaspoons of almond or coconut oil half a spoonful of sugar and a few drops of lemon juice to one tablespoon of filter coffee dry powder or filtrate After thoroughly blending the ingredients gently massage your tanned body parts Rinse it off after some time then pat it dry The finest results come from using this twice each weekPapaya mask Papaya is one of the best ingredients for skin care The fruit contains enzymes that help whiten and detan the skin Additionally it helps treat skin ulcers and can be beneficial for removing tan from the body Combine one tablespoon of honey and halfripe papaya pulp in a bowl Next apply it gently to the tanned areas and massage it for ten minutes Allow it to rest for another 20 minutes After washing with cold water apply a mild moisturizer Use this mask at least twice a week for quick resultsNalpamaradithailam Regular body oiling with the Ayurvedic NalpamaradiThailam lightening and brightening oil aids in detan and keeping the body supple and nourishedTurmeric and besan pack Mix two teaspoons of besan one teaspoon of milk or curd and one teaspoon of turmeric powder to make a thick pack Apply the paste to your sunaffected skin gently and uniformly for 30 minutes and wash it off with warm waterBanana and honey mask Mash some overripe bananas with a spoonful of honey a few drops of milk and malai This mixture lightened the skin when applied to tanned body parts and rinsed off after 15 minutesCoconut milk This detanner is allnatural and easily accessible Vitamin C and lactic acid are abundant in coconut milk which helps to eliminate tanning from the skin effectively Additionally it is very moisturising and nourishing which also keeps your skin hydrated To useDrench a cotton pad in fresh organic coconut milkApply it evenly to the face and neck and let it absorb in the skin for 15 minutesWash it off with normal waterMasoor dal aloe vera and tomato pack Make a paste using aloe vera puree tomato paste and lentils Spread the paste to the tanned areas of your body let it sit for thirty minutes and then rinse Apply this mask at least twice a week for optimum resultsRice flour body scrub Take 12 tablespoons of rice flour and combine it with some raw milk Apply the mixture by blending and gently massaging it with your fingertips on the face neck and other tanningprone body regions After leaving it on for twenty minutes rinse it off with normal water Apply this homemade scrub twice or thrice a week to get rid of the tan naturallyApply sunscreen Maintain your skin care regimen because tanning takes around a month or two to remove To prevent further tanning apply sunscreen frequently to your body IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed