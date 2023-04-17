SUMMER DRINKS TO BEAT THE HEAT

New Delhi In order to beat the heat as we embrace summer let s rehydrate and restore our bodies with some of the best summer drinks Here s a selection of summertime beverages that you simply must tryAlso read 5 refreshing Watermelon drinks to beat the heat this summerAAM PANNAA cool summer beverage composed of raw mango pulp cumin and mint leaves Aam Panna is a popular Indian drink that is both energising and refreshing It aids in resisting the sweltering heat and quickly hydrates youIngredients Green mangoes 500 gm Sugar 12 cup Salt 2 tsp Kala namak black rock salt 2 tsp Roasted and powdered cumin seeds 2 tsp Finely chopped mint leaves 2 Tbsp Water 2 cupsMethod Boil the mangoes till they become soft inside and the skin gets discoloured When cool enough to handle remove the skin and squeeze the pulp out of the mangoes Mix all the ingredients together blend and add 2 cups of water Put some ice in the glasses and pour the Panna over themICED JALJEERAAn energising beverage filled with flavour Serve cold to instantly cool you offIngredients Tamarind Pulp 125 Gram Mint Leaves 3 tbsp Ground Cumin 12 tsp Ground Cumin roasted 34 tsp Grated Jaggery 50 gram Black Salt 4 tsp Ginger Salt Gourmet Flavoured Salt Grated 1 tbsp Lemon Juice 34 tbsp A pinch of Chilli powder Kashmiri mirch Garam Masala 12 tsp Water 12 litreMethod For the Jaljeera add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend it together Chill overnight Then strain and freeze it Garnish the drink with some Boondis and serveSATTU SHARBATThis delicious summertime treat Sattu Sharbat from Bihar is wellknown for its cooling qualities It has its own variations in states like Punjab Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and is wellliked nationwideIngredients Chana Sattu 4 cups Chilled water 4 cups Lemon juice 2 teaspoons Roasted cumin powder half teaspoon Mint leaves 2 teaspoons chopped Black salt to taste Green chilli 1 chopped Raw mango 2 teaspoons gratedMethod Add all ingredients to a jug and mix well Serve in glasses along with some ice cubes Garnish with more mint leavesMANGO LASSIA fresh approach to the beloved lassi Mango pulp and creamy yogurt were combined with a tonne of iceIngredients Curd 125 Ml Iced water 200 ml Ice 8 cubes Mango chopped 1 Sugar 1 tbsp A pinch of dried mintMethod Whip all the ingredients together in a blender Serve chilledBARLEY WATERBarley water an amazing beverage that our ancestors used in their daily diet since the birth of civilization is an antiquated remedy or an elixir for good health Barley is a powerful grain that has long been used to prepare cereals serve as a substitute for rice and prepare other delicacies that are distinctive to different regional cuisinesIngredients Pearl barley 14 cup Water 4 cups A pinch of salt A drizzle of honey optional A lemon rind optionalMethod Heat the water and pearl barley in a saucepan and bring it to a boil Add the salt and let it cook on a low flame for 30 minutes You can muddle the grains a little using a spoon Strain it into a glass tip in a lemon rind and drizzle with a little honey on top Let it cool completely You can also keep it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and then have it IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed