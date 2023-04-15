5 REFRESHING WATERMELON DRINKS TO BEAT THE HEAT THIS SUMMER

Hyderabad Summers are finally here and it is important that we keep our bodies cool and hydrated People tend to feel drained and exhausted at this time of year because of dehydration and sweating However whats a better way to reenergize our body than with healthy seasonal summer fruits Watermelon is one such fruit with a high water content that is used in a variety of ways to combat the summer heat Take a look at a list of cool watermelon beverages that you may enjoy at home this summer seasonAlso read Gujarat s top street food picksWatermelon –Strawberry SmoothieOn a hot summer day this smoothie is refreshing and will help you stay energised all day Watermelonstrawberry smoothie is loaded with healthful nutrients and made with fresh strawberries watermelon chia seeds honey and lowfat yoghurt Do try this smoothie this summerWatermelon MojitoWith its bubbly refreshing flavour the minty Mojito is appropriate for the summer season Fresh watermelon mint and lime are used to make this delightful mojito It is also naturally sweetened which is also good for your healthWatermelon Basil CoolerBlend the watermelon chunks lemon juice and fresh basil leaves until smooth Fill a large glass halfway with club soda and serve This watermelon basil cooler is a refreshing drink for the summerWatermelon LemonadeIf you re tired of plain lemonade try this watermelon lemonade recipe for a delicious twist Just mix watermelon chunks sugar salt and lemon juice in a blender and whizz until smooth and your perfect summer watermelon drink is readyWatermelon MilkshakeA milkshake is one of the easiest summer drinks To prepare this simple milkshake combine fresh watermelon milk and a pinch of sugar blend it for a few minutes and youre ready It also helps to lower blood pressure ANI