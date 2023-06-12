WEST BENGAL TMC VS BJP SHOWDOWN IN MATUA BELT SETS TONE FOR PANCHAYAT POLLS

Kolkata A Trinamool vs BJP tussle surfaced over the ruling party MP Abhishek Banerjee s visit to Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas on SundayCentral Indian Security Forces CISF jawans and state police officers were engaged in a scuffle Following the incident four cases have been filed in connection with the incident West Bengal police also filed a suo moto case TMC alleged that central force jawans and bodyguards of Union Minister Santanu Thakur beat up the officerincharge of Gaighata PS and other police personnel in charge of Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas A case has been filed by the police against the central force jawans Although the state police are yet to confirm how many cases were filed against the central force A senior police officerincharge of Thakurnagar Police Station who did not wish to be named said a case has been registered against central forces jawans The cases pertained to obstructing a government employee and abducting and beating up an accused According to the cops version eight police personnel including the officerincharge were seriously injured in the incident According to the police the central force jawans prevented the police personnel from working and dragged them by their uniforms According to sources in Bhabani Bhawan since a suo motu case has been registered against the jawans of the central forces a copy of the FIR will be sent to the concerned commanding officer Besides a copy of the FIR will be sent to the local Superintendent of Police and ADG rank officials The ruling Trinamool Congress has come down heavily on BJP for the violence that marred Abhishek Banerjee s visit to the area Severely criticising the saffron brigade at a press conference on Monday TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said It was Hindu vs Muslim earlier Now we are witnessing a Brahmin vs Brahmin clash BJP is doing the politics of Manipur here ExMP Mamata Bala Thakur a member of Matua clan alleged that Santanu Thakur was made the Union Minister to attack the Matuas She said that Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee only went to worship at the temple where he was obstructed Sunday June 11 will be marked as a black day We arranged the puja two days earlier because of an inauguration procession in Habra Hari Thakur abolished caste and brought the religion of humanity 200 years ago Yesterday we also saw Muslim people here Kunal Ghosh saidMamata Bala alleged central forces entered with shoes and kicked god s pot at the temple She furhersaid 78 jawans hit the women Mamata demanded the suspension of Santanu Thakur from the union cabinet Men and women are equal in god s house Prime Minister spoke about the protection of women on August 15 but what will he say about Shantanu Thakur s central forces yesterday I want his suspension she said