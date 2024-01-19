TMC YET TO DECIDE ON PARTICIPATING IN BHARAT JODO NYAY YATRA IN WEST BENGAL

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is yet to decide if it will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it enters West Bengal on January 25, amid rumbling in the INDIA bloc in the state over sharing of seats. The Yatra, currently in Assam, is scheduled to enter West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district on January 25, traversing Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling before reaching Bihar on January 27.

It will re-enter West Bengal on January 30 through Malda and travel via Murshidabad, both strongholds of the Congress, before leaving the state on January 31. "We are yet to decide on participating in the march. Also, we haven't received a formal invitation from the Congress. Once we receive an invite, we will announce our decision," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

Clarity on the matter may emerge during TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's organisational meeting in Murshidabad district in the evening. TMC leaders, including Banerjee, have maintained that it is their party which is taking on the BJP in West Bengal. "It is the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, which proved that the BJP could be defeated in Bengal in 2021," party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Senior state Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said that the TMC should join the programme as it will send a positive message in favour of the INDIA bloc. "Now it is for the TMC to decide what they want," he said. The TMC and the Congress, two key constituents of the INDIA bloc, are yet to reach anywhere near the seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.