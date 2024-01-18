Siliguri (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of a digital FM transmitter virtually in Kalimpong on Friday. The transmitter will be installed under the Central Government's Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) project at a cost of around Rs 3.36 crore.

It will enrich the broadcasting of programmes and information in the regional languages of the hills. The hill dwellers hailed the Central government's initiative as a welcome change. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said that for the past few years, he has been trying to work on the infrastructural development of All India Radio in the hills.

"Compared to other places, broadcasting any programme and disseminating information in the hills is difficult due to geography. Several spots still lack mobile towers. I requested Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to upgrade the technical and infrastructural standards of Prasar Bharati in Kalimpong. I am elated that the PM and Anurag Thakur have gifted Kalimpong with its first digital FM transmitter," he added.

With the digital transmitter, the regional culture of the hills will get a major boost. Local artists and their talent will get national recognition and new jobs will be created generating employment in the region.

The infrastructural development of Kurseong's All India Radio Station will turn it into a hub of broadcasting programmes, news and information in the Nepali language. Kurseong's radio station has been the sole Nepali language radio station in the country since 2022.