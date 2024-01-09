Kalimpong (West Bengal) : A scuba diver from Uttar Pradesh died in a terrible accident while working at the lock gate of Teesta Dam here on Monday. The incident has triggered a lot of panic in the area. According to police sources, the deceased scuba diver's name is Siddharth Savita (28), who is a resident of Motibagh Colony, Dabupara, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Savita was a contract worker of the Rambhishta National Hydel Project at Kalijhora in Kalimpong District. He has been working in NHPC for the last one year. Savita previously worked as a scuba diver with another company. The young man had experience in scuba diving. He has been living in Kalijhora due to his work. The police have sent the body for post-mortem at the Kalimpong District Hospital on Tuesday.

The young man was engaged in repair work at lock gate number four of NHPC on Monday afternoon. He went scuba diving into the waters of Teesta Dam to stop the leakage in the dam. He was repairing the leakage at a depth of about 300 meters. But while working on the leakage, he suddenly got stuck in the crack of the dam due to pressure of the river water.

There was no way for him to wriggle out due to the strong pressure of the water. For about an hour, other dam workers tried to rescue him. The gate was opened and the river water was released to save him. But their efforts went in vain. After an hour and a half, his frozen body was recovered. His body was recovered and sent to Kalimpong District Hospital. Rambhi Police Station was informed about the incident.