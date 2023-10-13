POST SIKKIM FLASH FLOODS KALIMPONG WOMAN RECOVERS A BAG OF ORNAMENTS WORTH RS 7 8 LAKH

Kalimpong: A woman from Kalimpong, who has been spending sleepless nights after losing everything in the recent flash floods in neighbouring Sikkim, has found a bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 7-8 lakh while removing silt from her house.

The Sonada Panchayat members said that the bag's owner has to collect it after furnishing proof and till then the bag will be kept by the woman. If nobody claims the bag, then it would belong to the woman, the panchayat members said.

Large areas of Kalimpong have been affected by the flash floods as Teesta River swept away thousands of houses in the area. The local administration, fire services and disaster response teams are working overtime to carry out the rescue operations. Simultaneously, the residents and panchayat members are having a tiring time removing silt and mud from the houses in the flood-affected areas along the Teesta River.

While undertaking the silt removal process, Sumitra Chhetri, a resident of Kalimpong's Teesta Bazar area, found a bag lying in the courtyard of her house. On opening it she found a box and a few other small pouches inside it. After opening those, she saw gold and silver ornaments and a small gold coin.

Taken aback by such a recovery, Chhetri immediately informed the members of Sonada Panchayat, who were involved in the cleaning process. Panchayat member Norden Sherpa said, "The bag contains gold and silver ornaments worth at least Rs 7 to 8 lakh. It seems that this bag reached the house through the Teesta River. The ornaments will remain with Chhetri for the time being. If it belongs to someone, he/she has to take it after furnishing proper proof. Otherwise, it will secure Chhetri's future"

A bewildered Chhetri said, "While removing silt from my house, I found a bag containing gold and silver ornaments. Let the bag's owner come and claim these ornaments."

