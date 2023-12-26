KOLKATA POLICE CONSTABLE SHOOTS HIMSELF DEAD ON WAY TO NIGHT DUTY

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police constable shot himself dead with his service revolver prior to joining duty last night, police said. His colleagues took him to the Kolkata police hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased Tapas Das (53) was a resident of Haringhata in West Bengal's Nadia district. A case of unusual death has been registered at the New Market police station and investigations are underway, police said.

The incident took place at Khadya Bhawan on Monday night. The constable was on his way to take charge of night duty when he shot himself in the chest.

On hearing about the constable's sudden death, his family members came to Kolkata from Haringhata on the early hours today. They went to the New Market police station and spoke to the office in-charge and other investigating officers.

The deceased's revolver has been confiscated. The CCTV footage of the spot inside the Khadya Bhawan is being thoroughly examined to verify whether the firing was due to carelessness or was a suicide. Hospital sources said the constable sustained a bullet injury in his chest.

Lalbazar sources have spoken to the constable's colleagues and family members and are trying to find out whether he got into quarrel or was suffering from any mental problem.

A senior Kolkata Police official said, "No possibilities can be ruled out. We are talking to his colleagues from time to time to find out the exact cause of death. The phone of the deceased has already been seized. Also, the family members are being spoken to."