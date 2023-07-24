Pune (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew with a gun before killing himself at his home in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, an official said. According to official sources, the incident took place at around 3.30 am at ACP Bharat Gaikwad's bungalow in Baner area. The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the official from Chaturshringi police station said.

Officials said that the ACP first allegedly shot his wife in the head at around 4 am on Monday. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew came running. As they opened the door, the ACP shot at his nephew. His nephew got hit in the chest. Gaikwad later shot himself in the head. Officials also said that all three persons died on the spot.

The other two deceased were identified as the police officer's wife Moni Gaikwad (44) and nephew Deepak (35), he said. A probe was on into the incident, the police added.