Katihar (Bihar): A constable attached to Bihar Special Armed Police died of a self-inflicted gunshot injury in the Katihar district of Bihar on Wednesday. The jawan fatally shot himself in his chest with his service revolver. The deceased Deepak Kumar was the bodyguard of a DSP rank officer.

The critically injured jawan was rushed to the Katihar Medical College and Hospital. Doctors attending to the grievously injured constable were unable to revive him. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The incident happened in the Mirchaibadi locality falling under the Assistant Police Station area of ​​the district. A group of police officers rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The immediate cause for taking the extreme step was not known. Police are trying to find out the motive behind the killing.

On hearing the sound of a gunshot, people from the nearby area and other policemen rushed towards injured constable Deepak Kumar. The injured jawan was immediately taken to the hospital. Police have impounded the deceased's service revolver.