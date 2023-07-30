Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable died on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle here, officials said. Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area. The reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.

Earlier in February, an on-duty police constable was declared dead by the hospital after he shot himself outside the Byculla jail in Mumbai, informed the police.The deceased officer has been identified as Shyam Vargade (48 years). He was associated with the Taddeo Local Arm Unit-2, and was posted at Byculla jail.

As per the police, the constable shot himself after which he was rushed to Nair Hospital for treatment, but was declared dead by the hospital. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and have started probing the reason behind the incident. (With Agency Inputs)